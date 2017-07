NEW YORK — Bluemercury has Sephora in its sights.

On Friday, the Macy's Inc.-owned retailer will open its biggest store to date, a 2,700-square-foot unit with a dedicated spa room located at the base of the New York Hilton Midtown on Sixth Avenue here. The space will not only serve as the specialty retail chain's flagship, but will double as an innovation hub and launch pad for new technologies and products before they roll out company-wide.