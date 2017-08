Caswell-Massey, an American apothecary and perfumery established in 1752, is teaming with International Flavors & Fragrances and The New York Botanical Garden for collections of bar soaps, lotions and fragrances aiming to modernize the heritage brand.

“One of the first things that I wanted to do when I arrived [at Caswell-Massey] was open up the archives and look at what the real core of the brand is to take it toward a more premium experience,” said Nick Arauz, who was appointed as president of the brand last October. “We’re looking at how we’ve done things successfully in our archives, but we’re also looking to modernize [the brand] and do it in ways that are developed for a younger customer.”