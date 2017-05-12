NEW YORK — Indie is a state of mind.
At the annual CEW Beauty Insider Awards at the Hilton Hotel ballroom in Midtown, indie darlings nabbed much of the attention — but so did many newly acquired brands that aren’t technically indie anymore.
“You know, we a saw a lot of smaller companies win this year, but it was also the smaller companies within the bigger companies, like Glamglow [owned by Estée Lauder]. It doesn’t necessarily feel like they’re part of a bigger [organization],” said CEW president Carlotta Jacobson in a post-ceremony interview with WWD.
There was Lauder’s Glamglow, which won awards in both the prestige antiaging and moisturizer categories. Becca Cosmetics — also now owned by Estée Lauder — won best collaboration for its Jaclyn Hill champagne collection. And It Cosmetics racked up two more trophies.
Speaking of two trophies, Charlotte Tilbury — still an indie — won the same amount, for indie brand and indie fragrance.
Milk Makeup and Farmacy Skincare won the remaining two indie honors.
Dianna Ruth, Milk Makeup’s product developer and chief operating officer thanked “the best product development team around,” for helping the line, which launched last year, grab the top honor.
Approximately 1,000 members of the beauty industry turned out for this year’s awards, and the #CEWAwards hashtag became the number-two trending topic on Twitter in the New York area — behind #TrumpsTaxes — during the luncheon.
Jacobson hinted at further honoring product developers like the one’s Ruth called out — the “behind-the-scenes” people next year.
“This is the one time all year where product development and all that work is really celebrated,” Jacobson said.
The rest of this year’s winners:
NEW GAME IN TOWN
Indie Brand: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty; Fragrance: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Scent of a Dream; Makeup: Milk Makeup Holographic Stick; Skincare: Farmacy Beauty Honey Potion
DOES A BODY GOOD
Mass: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Vanilla and Oat; Prestige: Origins Post Workout Paradise Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub
BLEMISH BUSTERS
Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum
TURN BACK TIME
Mass: Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate; Prestige: Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment
KEEP IT CLEAN
Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask
EYES ON THE PRIZE
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream
LIP SERVICE
Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatments
BRING ON THE SUN
Shiseido Cosmetics America Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ for Sensitive Skin and Children
SAVE OUR SKIN
Mass: Laneige Water Bank Soothing Gel Mask; Prestige: Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer
DEVICE ADVICE
Clarisonic Mia FIT
DYING FOR COLOR
Temptu Airbrush 24-Hour Root Touch-Up & Hair Color
THE MANE ATTRACTION
Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner
HAIR-SPIRATION
Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast
DIY STYLE
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
ALL EYES ON ME
Mass: Sonia Kashuk Instant Smoke Stick; Prestige: Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics
#NOFILTER
Mass: L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation; Prestige: Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint
SEAL IT WITH A KISS
Mass: NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie; Prestige: Nars Velvet Lip Glide
MAN MADE
Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator + Beard Conditioner
MALE ATTRACTION
Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Ultime
IT MAKES SCENTS
Mass: Vera Wang Embrace Marigold & Gardenia; Prestige: Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming
NAILED IT
Essie Gel Couture in Fairy Tailor
TOOLS OF THE TRADE
It Cosmetics Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush #702
(H)APPY BEAUTY
Glamsquad
MOST BUZZED ABOUT BEAUTY COLLABORATION
Becca Cosmetics Becca x Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection
SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE
Teadora
BEST SELLER AWARD
Mass: L’Oréal Brow Stylist Definer; Prestige: Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette
ICONIC CONSUMERS’ CHOICE
Mass: Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15 Fragrance Free; Prestige: Clinique Clarifying Lotion