NEW YORK — Indie is a state of mind.

At the annual CEW Beauty Insider Awards at the Hilton Hotel ballroom in Midtown, indie darlings nabbed much of the attention — but so did many newly acquired brands that aren’t technically indie anymore.

“You know, we a saw a lot of smaller companies win this year, but it was also the smaller companies within the bigger companies, like Glamglow [owned by Estée Lauder]. It doesn’t necessarily feel like they’re part of a bigger [organization],” said CEW president Carlotta Jacobson in a post-ceremony interview with WWD.

There was Lauder’s Glamglow, which won awards in both the prestige antiaging and moisturizer categories. Becca Cosmetics — also now owned by Estée Lauder — won best collaboration for its Jaclyn Hill champagne collection. And It Cosmetics racked up two more trophies.

Speaking of two trophies, Charlotte Tilbury — still an indie — won the same amount, for indie brand and indie fragrance.

Milk Makeup and Farmacy Skincare won the remaining two indie honors.

Dianna Ruth, Milk Makeup’s product developer and chief operating officer thanked “the best product development team around,” for helping the line, which launched last year, grab the top honor.

Approximately 1,000 members of the beauty industry turned out for this year’s awards, and the #CEWAwards hashtag became the number-two trending topic on Twitter in the New York area — behind #TrumpsTaxes — during the luncheon.

Jacobson hinted at further honoring product developers like the one’s Ruth called out — the “behind-the-scenes” people next year.

“This is the one time all year where product development and all that work is really celebrated,” Jacobson said.

The rest of this year’s winners:

NEW GAME IN TOWN

Indie Brand: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty; Fragrance: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Scent of a Dream; Makeup: Milk Makeup Holographic Stick; Skincare: Farmacy Beauty Honey Potion

DOES A BODY GOOD

Mass: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Vanilla and Oat; Prestige: Origins Post Workout Paradise Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub

BLEMISH BUSTERS

Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum

TURN BACK TIME

Mass: Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate; Prestige: Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment

KEEP IT CLEAN

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask

EYES ON THE PRIZE

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream

LIP SERVICE

Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatments

BRING ON THE SUN

Shiseido Cosmetics America Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ for Sensitive Skin and Children

SAVE OUR SKIN

Mass: Laneige Water Bank Soothing Gel Mask; Prestige: Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

DEVICE ADVICE

Clarisonic Mia FIT

DYING FOR COLOR

Temptu Airbrush 24-Hour Root Touch-Up & Hair Color

THE MANE ATTRACTION

Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner

HAIR-SPIRATION

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

DIY STYLE

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

ALL EYES ON ME

Mass: Sonia Kashuk Instant Smoke Stick; Prestige: Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics

#NOFILTER

Mass: L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation; Prestige: Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint

SEAL IT WITH A KISS

Mass: NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie; Prestige: Nars Velvet Lip Glide

MAN MADE

Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator + Beard Conditioner

MALE ATTRACTION

Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Ultime

IT MAKES SCENTS

Mass: Vera Wang Embrace Marigold & Gardenia; Prestige: Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming

NAILED IT

Essie Gel Couture in Fairy Tailor

TOOLS OF THE TRADE

It Cosmetics Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush #702

(H)APPY BEAUTY

Glamsquad

MOST BUZZED ABOUT BEAUTY COLLABORATION

Becca Cosmetics Becca x Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection

SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE

Teadora

BEST SELLER AWARD

Mass: L’Oréal Brow Stylist Definer; Prestige: Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette

ICONIC CONSUMERS’ CHOICE

Mass: Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15 Fragrance Free; Prestige: Clinique Clarifying Lotion