Dubai — Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is bringing her makeup, skin care and scent brand to the Middle East with three stand-alone stores opening within the next six months.The first store outside the U.K. will open in The Avenues Mall in Kuwait next month. The 2,600-square-foot, two-story unit, which she dubs her “beauty wonderland” will be her largest in the world. This will be followed by Doha Festival City in Qatar in October and the Dubai Mall store in January 2018.Each store will blend Tilbury's latest cutting-edge digital innovations with the signature Old Hollywood-inspired interiors which have become synonymous with the brand. The stores will feature crimson velvet sofas, rose-gold Art-Deco light fixtures and old Hollywood-style vanity tables.Central to Tilbury's brand philosophy is to draw clients into the space by offering them tools, tricks and tips to make them feel their most beautiful. The Kuwait store will have a first-of-its-kind "Magic Mirror" that will transform customers’ faces into Charlotte’s 10 iconic looks in seconds. Those 10 "looks" comprise Tilbury's makeup wardrobe which she likens to ready-to-wear makeup. Women can choose by personality, lifestyle or preference. To celebrate the launch, Charlotte has unveiled a new campaign of the 10 looks featuring digital influencer and model Cindy Kimberly.Tilbury's growth in the region is part of a franchise partnership with M.H. Alshaya Co. She has been teasing her expansion in the region with frequent visits over the last year in which the digitally savvy makeup artist turned cosmetics maven worked with beauty influencers from the Middle East. The Middle East and Africa will be the fastest-growing region in beauty and personal-care products over the next five years. According to Euromonitor International, the beauty and personal-care market was valued at $9.3 billion last year and is expected to grow to $13.6 billion by 2020.