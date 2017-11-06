Chris Salgardo, Xavier Vey


After more than a decade at Kiehl’s Since 1851, Chris Salgardo is scaling back his role with the brand, WWD has learned.Salgardo, who in 2006 was named U.S. brand president of L’Oréal-owned Kiehl’s, is moving into the position of brand ambassador, where he will represent the brand on “charitable initiatives, diversity and inclusion projects and other community events,” said Xavier Vey, president and chief operating officer of L’Oréal Luxe.Megan Grant, who previously served as general manager of The Body Shop, has been named brand president in the U.S.
“Megan brings a unique combination of skills to this position with nearly 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and an impressive track record in brand building. Megan’s leadership, foresight, and passion will be instrumental to driving business growth, while maintaining true to the brand’s heritage,” sad Vey. “Megan returns to Kiehl’s with a clear vision of putting the customer experience first and emphasizing Kiehl’s expertise in skin care, service, nature and science.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaM2YathS8l/?hl=en&taken-by=chrissalgardoGrant first joined Kiehl’s in 2009 as vice president of marketing — she was ultimately promoted to deputy general manager. She stayed in that role until departing for The Body Shop in 2014.Salgardo, a Kiehl’s stalwart who is widely known in the industry for his passion for philanthropic initiatives and genuine exuberance for the brand, could not be reached for comment.
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
You may know 13-year-old singer @gracevanderwaal as the winner of the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent,” but this teen is stepping into the spotlight even more. Her debut album, “Just the Beginning,” is out today. But the middle schooler isn’t just into music, but fashion, too. Before beginning the 8th grade, VanderWaal made one last summer vacation outing: a casual spot in the front row of @marcjacobs’ spring 2018 show. Signed by IMG in September just before the Marc Jacobs show, VanderWaal is certainly one to watch. (📷: @em1lytaylor ) #wwdeye
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
@future is taking his relationship with @reebok to the next level with his very own signature silhouette called Furykaze. It combines two of the brand’s classic sneakers: the Instapump Fury and the Kamikaze. Ahead of the release, which is November 12, WWD explored the Future-Reebok partnership, which helped revive the brand’s Classic line and how these celebrity collaborations have evolved. Read the full story on WWD.com. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdfashion
In her first major screen role since @gleeonfox, @diannaagron is a Sixties Catholic nun in "Novitiate.” The new project, which was filmed in Nashville, has helped her reconnect to her musical roots. For Agron, this is a completely different character. “I really have relished, in the past couple of years, taking on different roles. I never really want to play the same character twice and luckily there has been opportunity to navigate that,” she says. Read more about Agron’s role in “Novitiate,” which is out in theaters now, on WWD.com. (📷: jgreenery) #wwdeye