After more than a decade at Kiehl’s Since 1851, Chris Salgardo is scaling back his role with the brand, WWD has learned.Salgardo, who in 2006 was named U.S. brand president of L’Oréal-owned Kiehl’s, is moving into the position of brand ambassador, where he will represent the brand on “charitable initiatives, diversity and inclusion projects and other community events,” said Xavier Vey, president and chief operating officer of L’Oréal Luxe.Megan Grant, who previously served as general manager of The Body Shop, has been named brand president in the U.S.

“Megan brings a unique combination of skills to this position with nearly 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and an impressive track record in brand building. Megan’s leadership, foresight, and passion will be instrumental to driving business growth, while maintaining true to the brand’s heritage,” sad Vey. “Megan returns to Kiehl’s with a clear vision of putting the customer experience first and emphasizing Kiehl’s expertise in skin care, service, nature and science.”

Grant first joined Kiehl's in 2009 as vice president of marketing — she was ultimately promoted to deputy general manager. She stayed in that role until departing for The Body Shop in 2014.Salgardo, a Kiehl's stalwart who is widely known in the industry for his passion for philanthropic initiatives and genuine exuberance for the brand, could not be reached for comment.