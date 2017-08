Coach’s Andrew Stanleick is headed to take over Coty’s consumer beauty division in Europe, WWD has exclusively learned.Stanleick has been tapped as senior vice president, Coty Consumer Beauty, Europe and will begin work on Monday in the company’s Geneva offices. He will report directly to Laurent Kleitman, president of Coty Consumer Beauty, who is based at the company’s headquarters in New York.Until recently Stanleick served as president and chief executive officer of Coach Europe, and prior to that, led the Coach business in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, where he helped accelerate the brand’s business in the region. Barring his close to four-year-stint with Coach Inc., Stanleick is a beauty industry veteran. He worked at L’Oréal for 13 years in various roles within the company’s consumer business across the U.K., Russia, Poland and Malaysia. Stanleick began his career managing consumer brands at Unilever.Stanleick’s appointment comes on the heels of another major hire this year in Coty’s consumer division — Kleitman was tapped in March to oversee the global consumer business, and prior to that, former Walgreens beauty executive Shannon Curtin joined the company as svp of Consumer Beauty last spring.On the company’s earnings call this week, Coty’s ceo Camillo Pane noted that sales in the fiscal year ending June 30 were driven by its luxury and professional divisions — the consumer division, which reported $3.69 billion in sales, up 63 percent from the prior year but down 3 percent in combined company year-over-year figures, is still struggling.In his new role, Stanleick will oversee the growth of the consumer beauty division in Europe, a strategic region for Coty. Brands under his purview include Rimmel, Max Factor, Adidas and Bourjois.“I am pleased to welcome Andrew to Coty,” Kleitman said. “He has a strong track record in leading successful businesses and teams, and delivering results. He brings solid relationships with key retail partners across the region. He is well-aligned to our culture and to our Coty purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of beauty.”