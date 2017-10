LONDON — Coty Professional Beauty, a division of Coty Inc., unveiled the company's new mission, one that's focused on inclusion and diversity and named its new ambassadors for the Wella and OPI brands during an event held at The Ned in London on Friday.Hair colorist Andreas Kurkowitz and nail artist Tom Bachik are the ambassadors for Wella Professionals and Opi, respectively."We were looking for people who are really at the top of their game in terms of creativity and craftsmanship, people who are really technically gifted," said Laura Simpson, Coty Professional Beauty chief marketing officer. "What we want to do is collaborate with them to see the future and work with them on what the next trends will be in terms of color palettes, both in hair and nails, and technique when it comes to color, cutting and styling."Kurkowitz is known for his work with Vetements, Givenchy, Acne and Art School and splits his time between his salon, Andreas Kurkowitz Colouring Studio in Berlin, and editorial works for the likes of Love magazine.He is no stranger to the label, having worked with the brand's ranges, and alongside Eugene Souleiman on hair and color treatments during the fashion weeks. He will work with the brands on developing new shades. "I want to definitely push color a bit more for the next seasons and shows," Kurkowitz said. "Get more color on the catwalk, and work with Eugene."RELATED STORY: Spring 2018 Hairstyles From New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Week >>Bachik, who is known for creating nail looks for women including Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lopez, said he identifies most with the brand's colors. He will be working to build brand awareness, inspire and train nail technicians and develop new products."I think we're really going to look to work with him on some of the really Professional products that we have, some of the work in gel and some new technologies that we can bring to the Professional business," Simpson said.Earlier this year, Wella appointed actress Sophie Turner as the global brand ambassador. The "Game of Thrones" actress who plays the role of Sansa Stark, said she wants to inspire young people to have the confidence to change their hair and do what they want with their look. "I truly feel that hair color, chopping and changing your hair, can give you so much confidence," Turner said. "Especially for me at an age where I'm still growing and finding my feet, finding confidence."The company also unveiled the "non-touring" trend for spring 2018 with Kurkowitz. The concept centers around a softer hair look with a genderless feel and muted or uneven color. "It's such an important thing — gender fluidity at the moment," Kurkowitz said. "It's a very open-minded collection and from a technical point of view, it's not specific for any gender."It's been a busy year for the beauty firm, which witnessed a slew of changes following Coty's 2016 acquisition of 41 beauty brands from Procter & Gamble.RELATED STORY: Coty Closes P&G Beauty Deal; New CEO to Focus on Innovation and Digital >>On Friday, the company also focused on its mission statement. Beliefs include highlighting and touting people's individuality and championing what makes them different. According to a recent study that the company undertook on a global scale, 10 out of 10 women in the U.K. and the U.S. said they believe the beauty industry does not portray them in an authentic way. Many women also said they associate beauty with unhappiness and see a beauty routine a chore rather than pleasure."So there's quite some work to be done," said Coty Professional Beauty president Sylvie Moreau. "We believe that beauty should be fun, should make you happy and never sad. People should find happiness becoming who they want to be. We can make a difference and represent the voice of the consumer and fight on behalf of the consumer so that we evolve our beauty industry in a meaningful way."She reiterated that the company has partnered with Global Citizen to fight prejudice and discrimination. "We are going to encourage our people to take action, and our partnership will focus on fighting and helping people face discrimination and prejudice based on gender, sexual orientation, disability or ethnicity."RELATED STORY: Coty Partners With Global Citizen to Combat Discrimination, Champion Self Expression >>Among the company's rollout plans is the launch of Wellplex in North America and Asia next year, while Color Fresh, a semi-permanent color range, will enter in Europe and all markets in January. There is also a new non-touring collection as well as the refresh on Nyoxin, which will have new packaging and features new color safe technologies. OPI will see the addition of a new gel color with a new look, new sizing as well as a new top coat.