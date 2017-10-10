As wellness-obsessed consumers continue to spend on crystals and meditation classes, the cold-pressed juice craze shows no signs of slowing.Which is why Juice Served Here, a California-based chain of fresh juice shops, was the perfect fit for digital media brand Coveteur’s latest collaboration.The luxury lifestyle content site has teamed with Juice Served Here on a collection of three exclusive cold-pressed juices — V.01, V.02 and V.03. Each juice contains less than 11 grams of sugar and is vegetable-based, using ingredients such as cucumber, celery, jicama, tomato, fennel, green pepper, jalapeño, chard, lemon, lime, basil, cilantro and spirulina. The collection drops on Thursday and each juice retails for $10.“We take a style approach to wellness, and Juice Served Here is a great fit,” said Coveteur cofounder Jake Rosenberg. “The way they speak to and create content for their audience resonated really well with the Coveteur brand — they speak about themselves almost as the fashion brand of juices.”To kick off the collaboration, Coveteur’s branded content studio Coveteur Creative shot the campaign for Coveteur x Juice Served Here. From Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, the two brands will host a wellness pop-up at Platform L.A. in Los Angeles, where images from the campaign will be hung gallery style. Attendees will also be able to take fitness classes from ModelFIT, The Class by Taryn Toomey and Yoga for Bad People.Coveteur x Juice Served Here will be sold at all Juice Served Here stores and on its web site, Coveteur.com, Amazon, and in some specialty retailers in Los Angeles, such as Line Hotel, and Alfred’s Coffee.The collaboration comes at a time when Coveteur is rapidly expanding its wellness vertical. Rosenberg explained that the site’s wellness content has grown organically. Coveteur’s bread and butter is giving readers an inside look at the closets, personal belongings and daily routines of people involved in the luxury and fashion industries.“We travel around the world and meet so many interesting people — [wellness] started [as a trend] in fashion a long time ago, and it’s important to that luxury lifestyle,” Rosenberg said. “As we grew, we started to hear more about different workout routines and nutrition plans.”Rosenberg noted that wellness content that has performed well for Coveteur in the past has been at-home workouts from celebrity trainers, and a burgeoning category is mental wellness. “We’re constantly putting out more wellness content,” Rosenberg said. “People are looking to better themselves and for tools to adapt into their daily routines.”Rosenberg also emphasized that Coveteur is highly focused on growing its branded content studio and embarking on more capsule collections.