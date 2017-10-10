As wellness-obsessed consumers continue to spend on crystals and meditation classes, the cold-pressed juice craze shows no signs of slowing.Which is why Juice Served Here, a California-based chain of fresh juice shops, was the perfect fit for digital media brand Coveteur’s latest collaboration.The luxury lifestyle content site has teamed with Juice Served Here on a collection of three exclusive cold-pressed juices — V.01, V.02 and V.03. Each juice contains less than 11 grams of sugar and is vegetable-based, using ingredients such as cucumber, celery, jicama, tomato, fennel, green pepper, jalapeño, chard, lemon, lime, basil, cilantro and spirulina. The collection drops on Thursday and each juice retails for $10.“We take a style approach to wellness, and Juice Served Here is a great fit,” said Coveteur cofounder Jake Rosenberg. “The way they speak to and create content for their audience resonated really well with the Coveteur brand — they speak about themselves almost as the fashion brand of juices.”To kick off the collaboration, Coveteur’s branded content studio Coveteur Creative shot the campaign for Coveteur x Juice Served Here. From Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, the two brands will host a wellness pop-up at Platform L.A. in Los Angeles, where images from the campaign will be hung gallery style. Attendees will also be able to take fitness classes from ModelFIT, The Class by Taryn Toomey and Yoga for Bad People.Coveteur x Juice Served Here will be sold at all Juice Served Here stores and on its web site, Coveteur.com, Amazon, and in some specialty retailers in Los Angeles, such as Line Hotel, and Alfred’s Coffee.The collaboration comes at a time when Coveteur is rapidly expanding its wellness vertical. Rosenberg explained that the site’s wellness content has grown organically. Coveteur’s bread and butter is giving readers an inside look at the closets, personal belongings and daily routines of people involved in the luxury and fashion industries.“We travel around the world and meet so many interesting people — [wellness] started [as a trend] in fashion a long time ago, and it’s important to that luxury lifestyle,” Rosenberg said. “As we grew, we started to hear more about different workout routines and nutrition plans.”Rosenberg noted that wellness content that has performed well for Coveteur in the past has been at-home workouts from celebrity trainers, and a burgeoning category is mental wellness. “We’re constantly putting out more wellness content,” Rosenberg said. “People are looking to better themselves and for tools to adapt into their daily routines.”Rosenberg also emphasized that Coveteur is highly focused on growing its branded content studio and embarking on more capsule collections.
The “Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography” exhibit opened at the La Venaria Reale in Italy this weekend. The retrospective shows the iconic photographer’s work during his almost 40-year career –– like the one pictured here that Lindbergh took of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelist, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford in 1990. #wwdeye (📷: @therealpeterlindbergh)
"It's very obvious that [Cheryl is] a broken little girl who just needs love. Who hasn't been in that part of their life trying to figure out who they are?" says "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch. @madelame sat down with WWD to talk about why she's drawn to Cheryl and the show's second season, which premieres October 11. Link in bio. #wwdeye (📷: @chrismiggs)
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion
Warner Bros. brought back shades of its retail past and spotlighted its treasury of cartoon characters with a pop-up in NYC yesterday. Danielle DiFerdinando of @dnhandbags was the featured designer in the pop-up, which showcases her line of whimsical and colorful character handbags. #wwdfashion (📷: @gabilincoln)
French designer Hervé L. Leroux, who is famous for creating the form-fitting bandage dress that was the uniform of Nineties models, passed away at the age of 60. Here, he’s pictured in his spring/summer 1996 show in Paris.