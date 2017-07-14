Lorraine Coyle will retire as head of sales for L’Oréal Paris at the end of July after 17 years in the position. Jackie Madsen, who had held the title of vice president, national sales manager of cosmetics for L’Oréal Paris, will assume Coyle’s role.

Coyle is credited for her business acumen, not only on the brand side, but as a retailer prior to joining L’Oréal. She began her career at Kmart before joining Eckerd, then one of the nation’s top drugstore chains. For almost 20 years she held several key management positions across merchandising, advertising and marketing.