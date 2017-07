MILAN — Italian home fragrance diffuser maker Culti Milano debuted Monday on Aim Italia, the Italian Stock Exchange’s program dedicated to small and medium-size companies. Culti Milano is the first beauty firm to join the program.

Founded in 1990 by interior designer Alessandro Agrati, who launched the brand’s signature glass flacons with wooden stick diffusers, the company is controlled by the Manes family-owned holding Intek Group since 2004.