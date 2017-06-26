PARIS – L’Oréal and Nestlé shares surged Monday, hours after activist investor Dan Loeb contended the Swiss conglomerate should pull out of the French beauty giant.

On Sunday, his Third Point hedge fund sent a letter to investors arguing that Nestlé, the maker of KitKat, Alpo and Gerber products, should sell its 23.3 percent holding in L’Oréal, the world’s largest beauty company. Third Point currently owns about 40 million shares of the Swiss conglomerate, which, including options, amounts to a value of more than $3.5 billion.