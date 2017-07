LONDON — Dermalogica, the California-based skin-care brand owned by Unilever, has launched a consumer-centric campaign in the U.K. called "This Is Healthy Glowing Skin, for Life!" an initiative focused on promoting healthy skin regimes. The Dermalogica Skin Health School will host a range of interactive sessions featuring advice from beauty industry professionals.

Marketing director Emma Hurley called the campaign "crucial" for the company's growth in the U.K. and Ireland. "We need to help consumers understand who we are, what we stand for and how we can help them to feel confident in their own skin," Hurley said.