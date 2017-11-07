[caption id="attachment_11043412" align="alignnone" width="158"] Dermelect branches into the brow category.[/caption]Dermelect Cosmeceuticals, a brand that has carved out a healthy slice of the premium nail-care business, is extending into color cosmetics.Jumping into the brow sales frenzy, Dermelect is launching its first makeup items this month: Revitalite Brow Transformer and Brow Lift. With the foray into makeup, Dermelect seeks to leverage the reputation of its Revitalite logo which includes an eyelid and dark circle corrector that’s been in the lineup for 10 years. The Brow Lift retails for $24, the Brow Transformer is priced at $26.“Our customers have been asking for something for eyebrows,” said Amos Lavian, Dermelect’s founder. “We didn’t want to be a me-too product.”The company turned to South Korea for formulation and tooling. The Brow Transformer fills in sparse brows and defines thicker ones, and covers up unwanted grays. The Brow Lift is a two-step defining and highlighting crayon that makes eyes appear brighter and more expressive. The matte end works to define the brow, while the highlight end creates a luminous finish. The micronized pigments conceal and blur winkles and unwanted fine lines, according to Lavian. “We wanted something that is multi-functional. Some companies want to sell you two or three products, we wanted one that offered tightening along with color.”Do-it-yourself brows, he added, are growing in sales as consumers get style tips from social media.Dermelect is also launching at product to help nail biters break the habit called Resist Nail Bite. Lavian said there are many people who can’t find solutions to eliminate nail biting. In addition to leaving a bitter taste, the formula is peptide infused to make nails stronger.In addition to selling own site, some items from of its vast portfolio of nail, skin and anti-wrinkle items are also offered at Ulta Beauty. But Lavian has hit upon a successful formula with subscription boxes, too. He’s launching a Micro Facial Exfoliating Mask with Ipsy. “We can get 500,000 to 1 million pieces into the market. People rush to social media, post and share thoughts and comments. It is a great marketing tool to get products into people’s hands. That’s half the challenge.”