Digital brand Dirty Lemon is bringing its lemon-based beverages to its first pop-up retail concept: a non-alcoholic cocktail bar dubbed "The Drug Store."
Opening June 29 in NoLIta, the bar, which the brand describes as a modern apothecary, takes inspiration from Fifties’ pharmacies and soda fountains. The bar offers handcrafted versions of Dirty Lemon beverages, plus new formulations like a matcha drink blended with adaptogens and a lemon juice shot served with a miracle berry.
