With brands facing pressure from the drop in store traffic and consumer belt-tightening, many have resorted to price cutting or opening up distribution to a wider audience.

Rather than pursuing a path to promotions, Daniel Langer, the former general manager of Henkel Beauty Care North America, proposed brands adopt a premiumization strategy. That’s the backbone of his new marketing company, called Èquitè. Langer formed the company following Henkel Beauty Care North America’s moved from Scottsdale, Ariz., to Stamford, Conn.