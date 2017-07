PARIS – Douglas is making further inroads in Spain. The German beauty retailer said on Thursday that it is acquiring up to 103 stores and the e-commerce activity of Perfumerias If from Eroski, the Spanish retail group.

The amount Douglas is paying for the operation was not disclosed, but the Düsseldorf, Germany-based company said the deal is being financed by an additional 300-million-euro term loan extension that was secured in June, as well as existing liquid funds.