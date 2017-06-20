PARIS —Douglas has named Andreas Bork as its new chief executive officer for Germany and Switzerland, effective Sept. 1.
The executive succeeds Willem Duthler in the position at the perfumery chain. Duthler has agreed to oversee the Germany and Swiss business on an interim basis, then focus on building Douglas’ activities in the Netherlands starting in September.
