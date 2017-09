Douglas named Opel executive Tina Müller as chief executive officer as part of its push to strategically position and strengthen its brand and digitize its sales and marketing channels.Müller is currently chief marketing officer at carmaker Opel. Effective Nov. 1, she will succeed Isabelle Parize, who has chosen to step down to pursue a new entrepreneurial challenge, the Germany perfumery chain said.In her current position, 49-year-old Müller is charged with Opel’s marketing and digital strategy, and product development. Prior to that, the executive worked for two decades in the beauty business, serving in international manager positions at L’Oréal, Wella and Henkel, where she is credited with the global growth of the Schwarzkopf brand and the launch of the Syoss hair cosmetics label.Henning Kreke, chairman of Douglas’ supervisory board, said the company has great potential, especially among younger customers, that the new ceo can unlock.Of Douglas, Müller said: “It has the opportunity to strengthen its leading position as the European omnichannel champion in the coming years.”Parize, who led Douglas for more than six years, is leaving in mutual agreement, the company said.“Under her leadership, Douglas successfully completed the first phase of its strategic realignment, following the majority takeover by CVC Capital Partners: The company relocated its headquarters to the fashion capital of Düsseldorf, where the online and offline businesses were also bundled under one roof, and significantly boosted its online business,” the firm stated.The private-label Douglas Nocibé Collection was expanded and internationalized. And Douglas has ramped up its buying spree — already making three acquisitions in 2017, in Italy and Spain.“Isabelle Parize has moved our company forward at an impressive pace,” said Kreke.Douglas has a selection of more than 35,000 products sold through 1,900 doors in 19 countries. In its financial year ended Sept. 30, 2016, it generated sales of about 2.7 billion euros.