Talk about a one-stop shop.

Hudson Blvd. Group is set to open a new speed service salon concept next month in Scarsdale, N.Y., combining its various beauty holdings — DreamDry, Spruce & Bond and Pucker — under one roof for the first time.

Blvd will also house a nail services station and offer skin-care peels along with the existing services from each beauty bar — blowouts and hair styling, laser hair removal, waxing, eyebrows and makeup applications respectively.

Until now, each brand has operated as a separate entity. But as competition ramps up between single-service beauty bars and mobile concierge apps like Glamsquad, a white space has emerged for a full-fledged speed service-emporium, offering a multitude of beauty treatments under one roof — a “multibrand beauty playground,” according to Robin Moraetes, president of Hudson Blvd. Group.

“We’ve taken distinct brands that are experts in their respective spaces — hair, skin, makeup and nails — and made it extremely convenient for the consumer to experience all of them under one roof,” said Moraetes.

At the Scarsdale Spruce & Bond, Moraetes observed women leaving the salon to get other beauty services done nearby.

“She was coming to get her brows done and then going down the street to get her hair done, and a couple blocks down to get her lashes,” said Moraetes. “She’s always asking for a way that she can save time but not sacrifice quality, and get her services done in a location with [providers] that she trusts.”

An expanded retail space, merchandised by DreamDry cofounder and HBG creative director Rachel Zoe, is key to the Blvd concept.

One-fourth of the 2,500-square-foot space — which was built out from the Scarsdale location of Spruce & Bond — will be taken up by retail. And instead of placing items at checkout, there will be retail “pods” set up at hair, nail and peel stations, as well as strategically placed throughout the flow of the salon. There will be a selection of 15 to 20 brands available, with items cherry-picked from each line — totaling “hundreds of stockkeeping units,” said Moraetes, who ticked off Oribe and Legology as some of the brands on offer.

“It’s very expected,” said Moraetes of having retail only at the front of the salon. “You need to change things up and surprise her — give her things in unexpected ways to tell a story without being forceful. It can’t just be that she walks out of the salon and she buys something at checkout.”

Moraetes noted that the new salon concept will serve as a test as HBG continues to roll out to new markets. Recently, WWD reported HBG’s partnership with DreamDry — the blowout bar will open in Neiman Marcus locations, starting with Atlanta and Las Vegas.

