Emily Weiss' entire beauty empire was predicated on the idea of making beauty "the main event."

Changing the perception that beauty was the "ugly stepsister to fashion," according to Weiss, founder and chief executive officer of Into the Gloss and Glossier, was the impetus for creating those properties. At the time (2010), most blogs chronicled what happened "from the neck down," said Weiss, whose goal was to create a platform that documented beauty as a lifestyle and an overall part of someone's personal style.