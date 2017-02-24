As the collection was about contrast, Giorgio Armani’s international makeup artist Linda Cantello was inspired “by a Sixties-Seventies feeling declined in a fresh and young way,” Cantello said backstage. The makeup artist chose to use a lot of black Eyes to Kill mascara on top and bottom of lashes combined with a white silver liner applied around the eye to obtain a pop contrast, a black and white contrast in a modern look. That custom-made liquid silver eyeliner was the top product of next fall’s beauty look at Emporio Armani. It was applied with a brush on the lashes after a first coat of mascara and before a second one. The models’ eyebrows were just brushed up.

With the focus on the eye, Cantello wanted the skin to be both fresh looking and beautifully perfect, spending quite a lot of time massaging it with Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturizing Balm. Skin was well-prepared to wear a foundation-free look. High Precision Retouch polished the skin and a thin concealer was used just on the areas that really needed it. Then highlights and contour were smoothed depending on the model’s face. Contours were shaped with Eye and Brow Maestro in shade 2 “Wenge Wood”.

A mix of two fluid sheers — numbers 2 and 4 — was applied over the cheeks and around the temples, wherever it was needed.

Lips carried Ecstasy Lacquer in shade 506 “Maharajah, while a custom-made color in a pink hue was used on nails.

Hairstyling by Aldo Coppola Agency focused on models’ personal haircuts, leaving them natural but shiny. Hair was partially braided, leaving some locks free to soften the face. An important fringe contoured the forehead.

No changes were made on models with short haircuts to follow a fresh, natural-looking girl idea.