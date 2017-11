MILAN — Estée Lauder opened on Monday its first European stand-alone store in Milan. Situated in the central Via Dante, the 431-square-foot unit carries all the brand’s makeup, skin-care and fragrance products, offering a selection comparable only to the one on its e-commerce. In addition, a range of beauty services and in-store events is implemented to boost the interaction with consumers and draw new clients.“We’re really proud to open our first European store here,” said Estée Lauder Italia director Fulvia Aurino. The executive underscored how the choice was “an important recognition” rewarding the efforts and investments made by the Italian branch in the last couple of years.“Milan is a key city for the world of luxury and design and a touristic pole,” she continued, adding that the goal is to make the store the beauty destination for Milanese and foreign women of all ages.[caption id="attachment_11043066" align="aligncenter" width="680"] The Estée Lauder store in Milan.[/caption]Overlooking the lively shopping street, the store stands out with its elegant and modern façade, featuring a blue and gold logo sign and a golden striped panel. Such design motif is replicated inside through golden walls bearing the EL initials.Dominated by polish and essential black and gold furniture, the luminous space is divided in corners according to specific product areas, as eyes, lips and face. Key corners are dedicated to the high-end Re-Nutriv skin-care line and to the Aerin fragrance collection, which was launched in 2013.[caption id="attachment_11043077" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] The Estée Lauder store in Milan.[/caption]Focusing on interaction with customers, the store offers beauty services — free and upon payment — ranging from quick consultations with experts to one-hour treatments.Free, quick options include assistance in finding the perfect foundation tone, discovering makeup trends and celebrities’ styles and a Brow Bar service providing tips and suggestions for the care of eyebrows.Regarding skin care, free packages range from consultations with experts on customized beauty routines to adopt to quick masks trials; from technical tutorials to eliminate under-eye signs to specific lifting and rejuvenating treatments for face, neck, eyes and hands.Available upon payment, longer treatments include custom makeup classes; specific eyebrow tutorials with in-store video shootings to replicate the tips at home and bridal makeup services, among others. Prices for these options range from 35 euros to 250 euros.Digital tools are also implemented in the unit to provide additional services, as tablets offering the YouCam program to virtually test makeup products and latest trends.The “click and collect” service is also available at the store, along with the “Exclusive Wrapping Service,” which enables clients to wrap the purchased goods with customized paper, boxes and ribbons.[caption id="attachment_11043073" align="aligncenter" width="680"] The Estée Lauder store in Milan.[/caption]Operating from Monday to Sunday, the store will be officially launched and feted with an event on Dec. 5, but the company hasn’t disclosed further details yet.