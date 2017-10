In the age of celebrity and influencer makeup lines rife with glitter and metallics designed to reap the most Instagram likes, Gigi Hadid’s collection for Maybelline aims to give the everyday consumer something more wearable.

The collection has been much hyped on Instagram, where over the past two weeks Hadid has been teasing the products and campaign images to her 36 million followers. Following hero item the Jetsetter Palette’s sold-out launch on boots.com in the U.K — according to an Instagram post by Hadid, it was out of stock within 90 minutes — the entire 14 stockkeeping unit collection launched in the U.S today on ultabeauty.com, and will launch in Ulta Beauty doors on Nov. 5. Prices range from $7.99 for a lip liner to $29.99 for the collection’s hero, the Jetsetter Palette.