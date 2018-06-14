PARIS — Isabel Marant and L’Oréal Paris have joined forces to create a capsule makeup collection, including products for the lips, eyes and cheeks, WWD has learned. It is due out in September.

This marks the second time L’Oréal Paris has created a limited-edition color cosmetics line with a fashion designer. Last year, it launched a capsule with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing.

Marant — whose fashion brand has been credited with inventing the bohemian Parisienne hipster-meets-tomboy look favored by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — told WWD her idea was in part to conceive non-makeup makeup products. “But also the idea was rather to have a few necessary products that one always has in her bag and can be used in a very nomadic way,” she said.

“I think that corresponds more to the way of life of the Isabel Marant girl,” the designer continued. “She is rather natural in the day but doesn’t have the time to go back home before going out [in the evening] and to redo her entire beauty look. So the idea was to have the three or four products that in a flash help sublimate a face with very simple and spontaneous gestures.”

According to Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L’Oréal Paris global brand president, there were numerous reasons to partner with Marant.

“She is one of the most iconic Parisian fashion brands,” he said, adding both the label and the designer herself are “extremely inspiring.” The executive explained Marant perfectly embodies the new vision of femininity L’Oréal Paris is focused on today.

“It’s a question of portraying a woman who is self-realized,” he said. “At the same time, she’s an exceptional woman, a role model…[one that] has this ability to relate and talk to people.”

She is “inspiring and at the same time very natural, with a touch of irreverence,” Angeloglou said.

The L’Oréal Paris x Isabel Marant product line includes five different products for lips, eyes and cheeks, to create natural or smoky looks. It will prelaunch online beginning Sept. 19. Then the worldwide launch — at L’Oréal Paris sales points off- and online, and in Isabel Marant stores — is set for Sept. 27, the day of the designer’s fashion show during women’s ready-to-wear season in Paris.

L’Oréal Paris is among Paris Fashion Week’s official sponsors.