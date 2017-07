PARIS — In keeping with its quest of bringing beauty to all, L’Oréal and Perfect Corp. have revealed a partnership integrating the color cosmetics collections from all the beauty giant’s brands worldwide in the YouCam Makeup application, which uses augmented reality.

“We were really impressed by the ecosystem of apps they were building, with the amazing technical capacities they had and the amazing social environment they created,” Lubomira Rochet, chief digital officer of L’Oréal, told WWD. She explained that today, hundreds of millions of people are using the suite of apps, which also includes YouCam Perfect, YouCam Fun and YouCam Nails.