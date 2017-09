PARIS — L’Oréal Paris plans to turn the Avenue des Champs-Élysées into a fashion runway on Oct. 1 in a project conceived with La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and the backing of the Paris mayor’s office.Dubbed Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, it is billed as the first runway down the French capital’s tony shopping street. On the catwalk will be a number of L’Oréal Paris spokespeople, including Jane Fonda, Doutzen Kroes, Maria Borges and Soo Joo Park; new faces; models sporting 70 hair and makeup looks — twists on Parisian chic; fashion icons, and influencers, according to the brand.The program is done in partnership with the Chopard jewelry brand and 18 established and emerging fashion houses.“This is a celebration of Paris, the heart of our brand, and the fashion-beauty synergy that drives creativity forward in this city,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L’Oréal Paris global brand president, in a statement. “Bringing the show onto the most famous street of Paris is a way of opening up the worlds of fashion and beauty like never before. Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris is truly open to all, and we are proud to cast models and spokespersons from all around the world, and from diverse backgrounds to represent beauty for everyone.”Six hundred people will be seated to watch the show, and thousands more are expected to look on.The makeup looks parading down the runway will be created by Val Garland, the newly minted L’Oréal Paris global makeup director. Hairstyles are to be conceived by Stéphane Lancien, global hair director for the brand.The duo will hold two live master classes right after the presentation, which will be viewable on social media. There are also to be four pop-up hair and makeup booths — manned by 24 beauty experts, wielding 9,545 L’Oréal Paris products — dotting the Champs-Élysées for a see now, try now beauty experience.For the next Paris Fashion Week, which begins on Sept. 26, L’Oréal Paris will be involved in hair and makeup backstage at a dozen shows. The brand plans — through its social channels — to give viewers a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes at fashion displays, runway beauty tips and how-to advice.Also during fashion week, on Sept. 28, L’Oréal Paris and Balmain will co-host The Invincible Party in celebration of the brands’ joint lipstick collection, called Color Riche. The 12-unit line, developed with Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, gleaned inspiration from three runway themes key to the fashion label.Earlier in the day, L’Oréal Paris will be backstage at the Balmain spring 2018 show.L’Oréal Paris first became a Paris Fashion Week sponsor in early 2016.