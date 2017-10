PERFUME PARTIES: At a cocktail party held at the Ritz-Carlton in Cannes, during the recent TFWA trade show, Lalique Group revealed that it had changed the name of its fragrance and cosmetics division from Art & Fragrance to Lalique Beauty, meant to capitalize on the Lalique brand.That division includes the fragrance labels Jaguar, Grès, Bentley, Samouraï and Alain Delon; Ultrasun sun care, and Lalique Beauty Services (formerly Art & Fragrance Services), specializing in bottling and logistics, and based in France.“We decided to create our own maison de parfum,” said Patrizio Stella, chief executive officer of Chopard Parfums, during another cocktail, just down the Croisette at the Hôtel Majestic Barrière. He explained it would focus on luxury natural perfumery and “positive perfumery” targeting a young, engaged consumer.[caption id="attachment_11031524" align="alignnone" width="200"] Chopard Parfums' Patrizio Stella[/caption]Also at the soirée, the brand presented its Haute Parfumerie collection of scents, inspired by Gardens of the Tropics and using naturally sourced, sustainable ingredients. Chopard Parfums’ aim is for the line to be carried in about 200 select doors within five years.