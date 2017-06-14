FIT Graduate Capstone Focuses on the Future of Brands
Graduate students in FIT’s Professional Studies in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management program explored ways brands can adapt to changing retail and consumer preferences.
The future of brands is about adapting to the changing needs and preferences of consumers.
That's one of the main takeaways from the Fashion Institute of Technology’s annual capstone presentation by the graduate students in the Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management program held Tuesday night. Sponsored by Shiseido, three groups of students focused on Millennials, brand expression and retail, to present ways for brands to succeed in the fast paced beauty industry.
