PARIS – Four beauty giants have banded together to launch the Responsible Beauty Initiative to try to strengthen sustainability throughout the beauty supply chain.Groupe Clarins, Coty Inc., Groupe Rocher and L’Oréal have jointly introduced the program with EcoVadis, the supply chain sustainability ratings agency.The idea is for the beauty players to “collaborate to share and increase sustainable practices and maximize shared value across their collective supply chains,” EcoVadis said in a statement.It is “about accelerating and going a step further on ethical, social and environmental performance and progress throughout the beauty supply chain,” the agency continued.The initiative is built on a corporate social responsibility rating platform, a base for supplier assessment and interaction, run by EcoVadis.The Responsible Beauty Initiative’s founding companies will ask other industry groups and suppliers to join the program.