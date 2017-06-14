Fragrance Foundation Plots Consumer Involvement
Firmenich's Jerry Vittoria talks social media, home fragrance and scent beads, as well as the category’s need for more innovation.
The Fragrance Foundation may have gotten its glam back — but there’s still more work to be done if one asks chairman Jerry Vittoria and outgoing president Elizabeth Musmanno.
While the foundation has made progress — increasing total income by 25 percent in the last five years and pulling in $2 million from the 2017 awards ceremony — the fragrance category itself is still growing slowly.
Tap into our Global Network
Of Industry Leaders and Designers