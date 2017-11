PARIS – Franck Marilly has been named president and chief executive officer of Shiseido Group EMEA, starting Jan. 1, 2018.He succeeds Louis Desazars.Marilly was formerly managing director Europe for the fragrance and beauty division of Chanel. At that company, he also served as senior vice president of fashion U.S.A. and managing director for France.“He successfully achieved, at each level of the organization, managing changes, developing business and brand equity in multicultural environments,” said Shiseido.The executive has held jobs at Unilever, too.Shiseido said Marilly will primarily be responsible for enhancing the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, managing all countries and local affiliates there, and overseeing each activity within the zone related to group brands and businesses.He will also oversee the activities of Dolce & Gabbana beauty, Shiseido’s designer fragrance brands – which include Alaïa Paris, Elie Saab, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez and Zadig & Voltaire, and Serge Lutens.Marilly will report to Shiseido Co. Ltd. president and group ceo Masahiko Uotani.Uotani said that in the second stage of the company's Vision 2020 strategy, Marilly will accelerate business transformation and the further integration of organizations within the EMEA zone.“His main focus will be to achieve profitability within the region and keep on building talents and capabilities, as well as driving fragrances and cosmetics brands,” said Uotani.