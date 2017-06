Veteran makeup artists Ida Gàl-Csiszar and Billy B have joined forces to create a face and eye palette for Gàl-Csiszar’s cosmetics line, Gállány Cosmetics, sold exclusively on QVC.

“Billy has a shared passion for what Gállány [Cosmetics] stands for: luxurious quality,” Gàl-Csiszar said on why she wanted to team with the makeup artist.