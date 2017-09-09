By  on September 9, 2017
Backstage at Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018

The gang was all there — and they wore glitter.

Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Coco Rocha, Slick Woods, Taylor Hill, Jourdan Dunn, Golden Barbie, Devon Aoki and other top models sparkled backstage — literally, because Miss Pop for CND painted cosmetic-grade glitter onto their fingers for Jeremy Scott’s 20th anniversary New York Fashion Week show. Lionel Richie, sans glitter, also made a brief appearance backstage.

