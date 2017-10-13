Gigi Hadid’s product collaboration with Maybelline has a U.S retail partner – Ulta Beauty.
On Friday, the model revealed that the Jetsetter Palette, the first product in the Gigi x Maybelline collection, would be “coming soon” to the retailer, tagging Ulta Beauty in her post.
Hadid also reported that the palette, which dropped today as an online exclusive with Boots in the U.K, had sold out within 90 minutes of its launch. The palette is priced at 9.99 pounds in the U.K, and contains eye shadow, concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, mascara and lip balm.
INTRODUCING THE #GIGIxMAYBELLINE JETSETTER PALETTE: I always wanted a palette that I could throw right in my purse or travel bag and know I have everything to do a light-everyday look, quickly and easily. I didn't want to have to open my makeup bag in the car or on a plane and take all the products out and worry about dropping anything or having somewhere to set it while I held my mirror. The Jetsetter Palette includes contour powder/bronzer, blush, powder highlight, concealer, lip gloss, eye shadow, black powder liner, a mini mascara, mini blush/contour and liner/eyeshadow brushes AND a mirror!!! I love mixing it up and using the lip as cheek tint, the eyeshadow to fill my eyebrows, blush on my eyelids, concealer as a nude lip base, etc. It's the most luxurious touch-up ever!!!!!! Can't wait to see how & where you use yours! 🛩☁️💕 COMING SOON TO @ULTABEAUTY 🇺🇸 !!!! OUR EXCLUSIVE UK Jetsetter Palette DROP – @BOOTSUK ONLINE – SOLD OUT IN LESS THAN 90 MINS THIS MORNING!!!! 🇬🇧 THANK YOU SO MUCH! Stay tuned to @maybelline for launch dates for your country!
On Sunday, Hadid — who is signed with Maybelline as a face of the brand — announced on her own Instagram account news of the forthcoming makeup range. Later in the week, Maybelline revealed on its Instagram account that the Jetsetter Palette would be the first Gigi x Maybelline product.
Both Maybelline and Hadid have provided no other information regarding the collaboration, but a countdown on Maybelline’s U.S. website indicates Gigi x Maybelline will launch here on Oct 21. Both Maybelline and Ulta Beauty did not respond to request for comment.