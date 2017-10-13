Gigi Hadid’s product collaboration with Maybelline has a U.S retail partner – Ulta Beauty.

On Friday, the model revealed that the Jetsetter Palette, the first product in the Gigi x Maybelline collection, would be “coming soon” to the retailer, tagging Ulta Beauty in her post.

Hadid also reported that the palette, which dropped today as an online exclusive with Boots in the U.K, had sold out within 90 minutes of its launch. The palette is priced at 9.99 pounds in the U.K, and contains eye shadow, concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, mascara and lip balm.

On Sunday, Hadid — who is signed with Maybelline as a face of the brand — announced on her own Instagram account news of the forthcoming makeup range. Later in the week, Maybelline revealed on its Instagram account that the Jetsetter Palette would be the first Gigi x Maybelline product.

Both Maybelline and Hadid have provided no other information regarding the collaboration, but a countdown on Maybelline’s U.S. website indicates Gigi x Maybelline will launch here on Oct 21. Both Maybelline and Ulta Beauty did not respond to request for comment.