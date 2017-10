[caption id="attachment_11018508" align="alignnone" width="199"] Giuliana Rancic[/caption]Three organizations in the fight against breast cancer will join forces tomorrow night for The Pink Agenda’s 10th Annual Gala at Three Sixty in New York. Alba Botanica is partnering with The Pink Agenda and Giuliana Rancic’s Fab-u-wish initiative to raise money to not only help grant cancer patient wishes but also work toward a cure.Breast cancer hits home for Rancic. She recalled that when she was diagnosed more than five years ago, one of her first missions was to find safer skin care. She discovered Alba Botanica, a brand she still uses today. “They are very devoted to what goes into their products. It was important to me to seek out clean products. They speak my language,” she told WWD about the range of products that contain 100 percent vegetarian ingredients and are made of vitamins, plant emollients and therapeutic botanicals.She remembered what it was like to “lose herself,” upon being told she had breast cancer “You forget who you were before you had breast cancer,” she said. After what she endured, Rancic made it a mission to fulfill wishes of women with breast cancer through her Fab-u-wish initiative.Along with her husband Bill, Rancic will host The Pink Agenda Gala. It will include a special presentation of The Lisa Mae Lee award to actor, activist and breast cancer survivor Krysta Rodriguez.The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization, has contributed $2 million to breast cancer research, according to Julia Knight, assistant director for The Pink Agenda at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.Not only is Rancic a complement to the effort, Knight said, but Alba is a brand with like-minded values. “Alba Botanica fits into our mission, especially with its Do Good, Do Beautiful effort.” Through documentary-style videos, the Do Good, Do Beautiful campaign highlights the efforts of five women who are doing good in the world.[caption id="attachment_11018510" align="alignnone" width="232"] Alba Botanics teams up with The Pink Agenda and Giuliana Rancic's Fab-u-wish for this year's gala.[/caption]“Alba Botanica is helping women facing breast cancer feel special and feel better during their most difficult times,” added Rancic. She cited examples from her Fab-u-wish of dreams fulfilled such as a stage 3 breast cancer patient who wanted to feel like she did before her diagnoses. Fab-u-wish connected her with a stylist, fit her with a prosthetic bra and offered other touches to bring her “a little joy,” said Rancic. Another woman visited Las Vegas and got to meet, and walk on stage with, Jennifer Lopez."For us, this was the perfect format,” said Julie Marchant-Houle, senior vice president and general manager of personal-care products at The Hain Celestial Group Inc., the parent of Alba Botanica. “Alba is a brand that’s been around since the late seventies and we were ahead of the trend in the natural, nontoxic beauty space. “This is the next higher level in a way to give back. It felt like the right thing to do and a way for us to bring what we can to the table to amplify the message of The Pink Agenda and Fab-u-wish."