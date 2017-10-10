PARIS –Givaudan reiterated its financial goals for 2020 after registering strong growth in the third quarter of 2017.In the January-September period, the Swiss fragrance and flavors maker posted revenue gains of 7.7 percent to 1.27 billion Swiss francs, or $1.3 billion. Group sales advanced 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.“The company continues to successfully implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to compensate the increases in input costs,” Vernier, Switzerland-based Givaudan said in a statement on Tuesday. “The company reaffirms its 2020 ambition to create further value through profitable, responsible growth.”The supplier maintained its financial targets through 2020, aiming for average sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent and average free cash flow of 12 percent to 17 percent of revenues over a five-year period.In the first nine months of this year, Givaudan posted sales of 3.76 billion Swiss francs, representing a 6.8 percent increase in reported terms and a 3.5 percent gain at constant group structure and currency levels.The company’s fragrance division’s revenues were up 2.5 percent to 1.74 billion Swiss francs, while its flavors division’s sales advanced 10.9 percent to 2.02 billion Swiss francs in the period.
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion
Warner Bros. brought back shades of its retail past and spotlighted its treasury of cartoon characters with a pop-up in NYC yesterday. Danielle DiFerdinando of @dnhandbags was the featured designer in the pop-up, which showcases her line of whimsical and colorful character handbags. #wwdfashion (📷: @gabilincoln)
French designer Hervé L. Leroux, who is famous for creating the form-fitting bandage dress that was the uniform of Nineties models, passed away at the age of 60. Here, he’s pictured in his spring/summer 1996 show in Paris.
Located on the 35th floor of the @mo_newyork, @grant_achatz’s latest project is The Aviary NYC, an outpost of his high-concept Chicago bar that’s regarded as one of the best in the world. Pictured here is the Wake and Bake cocktail, which comes served in a puff-up The Aviary-branded plastic pouch. Riffing off the quintessential New York bagel and New York cocktail, the Manhattan, this drink was born. “We combine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and a toasted Everything bagel,” Achatz says. (📷: Clint Spaulding) #wwdeye