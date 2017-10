PARIS ­— Givaudan is expanding its reach in China.The Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier said on Friday that it has laid the foundation for a new, 844,440-square-foot production facility in Changzhou. The investment of about 100 million Swiss francs, or $101.9 million, is Givaudan’s largest in the country.“This investment reiterates the company’s commitment to continue investing in high-growth markets such as China,” Givaudan said in a statement.The unit, due to be operational during 2020, will up Givaudan’s manufacturing capability and service clients in Northeast Asia. It is to have cutting-edge compounding technology, a high degree of automation and be involved in numerous fragrance manufacturing processes.“The new fragrance production hub will cover all the key product forms, such as fragrances, oral care flavors and encapsulation in the same location,” said Maurizio Volpi, president of Givaudan’s fragrance division. “After our major investment in Singapore, we continue our expansion in Asia by laying the foundation of this very large facility in China, which demonstrates our long-term commitment in the region.”“As a leader in fragrance creation, Givaudan intends to fully capture market opportunities by leveraging our global knowledge and technologies, while developing local activities, infrastructure, talent and consumer understanding,” continued Georges Sanchez, company manager of Givaudan Fragrances (Changzhou) Ltd.At the site’s cornerstone unveiling were Ding Chun, mayor of Changzhou Municipal People’s Government, and Gilles Andrier, Givaudan chief executive officer.