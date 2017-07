Glo Professional is ready for relaunch.

The company — acquired as a group of beauty lines by Swander Pace Capital in 2013 — has merged its product offerings into just one line, now called Glo Skin Beauty. (Before, the company also had lines called Glo Minerals, Glo Therapeutics, Glo Essentials and others.) The line has more than 500 stockkeeping units spanning skin care and makeup, according to chief executive officer Jerry Wenker, who joined the business in 2015 and oversaw the project.