The creative director who worked with Emily Weiss in the early days of Glossier has left the brand for a new role.Beginning December 4, Helen Steed, who was until this month Glossier’s creative director, will serve as vice president and creative director for Aruliden, a New York-based branding and design agency.“She brings an amazing understanding of the beauty customer, which is going to be extremely valuable for a lot of our clients,” said Rinat Aruh, chief executive officer and cofounder of Aruliden. “And she has a great understanding of what’s going on in the digital space, especially when it comes to creating digital brands or taking established brands and surfacing [them] creatively.”Prior to role at Glossier, Steed was the creative director of Jawbone, the fitness tracker system. And before that, she spent several years as the vp of creative at Bumble and bumble.“I’ve been on the brand side for almost 15 years, and I have such an understanding of what is involved in growing a brand, and what makes a brand work and tick — I’m really excited to apply that to a number of brands in different sectors,” said Steed.Aruliden was founded by Aruh, a former marketing and brand strategy executive for Gap Inc. and BMW, and Johan Liden, and industrial designer. The agency works with a vast array of clients across multiple industries, including technology, hospitality, food, apparel and retail, and many in the beauty and personal care categories.