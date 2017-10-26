Glow Recipe is making its way to Fifth Avenue.The K-Beauty purveyor and private label brand is opening a brick-and-mortar pop-up, which the brand calls its “Glow Studio,” at Henri Bendel on Oct. 28. The pop-up will include more than 200 products, beauty master classes and influencer meet and greets.“Our strategy with our pop-ups is to create and provide an opportunity to build brand and category awareness, create buzz, secure customer loyalty and test-market products with our target consumers in real life,” said Sarah Lee, who founded the company with Christine Chang, on the pop-up. “This is our way to tap into multiple markets.”The pop-up will also serve as the official launch of the Wayskin Skin Analyzer tool, a small device that tracks moisture levels in the skin. When placed on the skin, the device emits a micro current, which determines the hydration level. The results are then sent to a mobile app that Glow Recipe worked on with Wayskin, which tracks hydration levels over time and gives the user specific product recommendations based on their skin’s needs.“Today everyone is really obsessed with trying to see where you are, whether its sleep hours or workout hours, but there wasn’t anything that spoke about skin care in that way,” Lee continued on why they are launching the device. “We thought this was so innovative because it’s true, if you know [your hydration level] then you know how to customize your skin-care routine accordingly.”The Henri Bendel pop-up is the brand’s third Glow Studio temporary space following a pop-up in SoHo in the spring and a six-month residency at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Wellery. Glow Recipe also entered 1,500 Target doors nationwide with its Whamisa by Glow Recipe and Glow Studio brands. After November, the Target sales plan will decrease to 350 doors, where the products will be found in the retailer’s natural beauty section.While Glow Recipe is primarily focused on its e-commerce site, the founders will continue to host pop-up stores to offer an experiential space and meet customers in order to understand their needs.“Temporary spaces allow us to create something new and different every time,” Lee said. “This gives our team the opportunity to reinvent the way customers shop and interact with our newness and K-Beauty in general, as well as give us the ability to maximize reach and exposure by visiting and transforming different locations.For its private-label brand, which is found at Sephora and Glow Recipe’s e-commerce site, two additional products will be launched next year, one in the first quarter and one in the third quarter.The Henri Bendel pop-up will be open until Nov. 13. Prices range from $3 to $150.