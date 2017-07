Beauty blogger turned entrepreneur Huda Kattan has moved beyond the days of her Vagisil-as-a-face-primer video tutorial.

Not too far, though — she has instructed a manufacturer to use dimethicone, a Vagisil ingredient, in the makeup primer she will release later this year — but these days, a big part of Kattan's focus lies with expanding her makeup business, Huda Beauty. Industry sources projected the brand will reach $200 million in sales for 2017.