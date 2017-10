Ideal Image is getting a whole new look.The 120-location med spa is best known for its laser-hair-removal services, but the business has broadened its scope of offerings, and has a whole new look to match.The re-branding includes a new logo, web site and renovated retail interiors, according to Ideal Image chief marketing officer Annemarie Frank. Frank joined the business roughly a year ago, following private equity firm L Catterton's acquisition of the company in 2015."Part of our growth strategy is not only to increase the number of locations that we have, but also within each location to broaden the number of services we provide," Frank said. The idea is to reach more people, she noted. Laser hair removal tends to be favored by the younger set with more years of shaving ahead. But procedures like Botox and fillers are helping to bring in consumers in their 30s, 40s and 50s, Frank noted. With that and months of customer research in mind, Ideal Image decided to re-brand with an eye to strengthening its brand identity, Frank said. The look includes a new logo (black and white has been replaced with blue) as well as a new tone to its messaging in order to engage a not-just-young demographic. The soft launch will roll out in mid-to-late October, with an advertising campaign slated for November."There's a huge opportunity as we've broadened our services, we have a lot of antiaging services," Frank said. "What we're trying to do is find the intersection point between Millennials and that slightly more mature woman."The way Ideal Image is going after the larger group is with the idea of an "honest conversation" — about Botox, about fillers, about anything the client is interested in learning. The company also offers CoolSculpting, Restylane, Juvederm, Ultherapy, Intense Pulsed Light treatments, Voluma and Kybella.Noninvasive procedures, in part due to selfies and the Kardashians, have experienced an uptick recently as an alternative to plastic surgery. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, injectables overall saw a 10 percent increase in 2016, with more than 7.3 million procedures. Botulinum toxin (the group Botox is in) was the number-one nonsurgical procedure for 2016, with close to 4.6 million procedures. That’s up 7.8 percent from the number of Botulinum toxin procedures performed in 2015 (more than 4.2 million), according to the ASAPS. Of those getting the Botulinum toxin injections, most — 43 percent — were ages 35 to 50 in 2016. But a significant amount — 15.3 percent — were between the ages of 19 and 34.For Ideal Image, the re-brand comes as the company, which industry sources estimated will do about $200 million in sales for 2017, looks to expand.The business plans to roll out between 25 and 30 new locations each year, according to Frank, and could get up to about 300 U.S. outposts. That could put the business at about $600 million, industry sources estimated.Ideal Image also has a product play in mind, likely to hit the market in 2018, Frank said."We feel like we can put a stake in the ground and define the med-spa category," Frank said. "It's a booming category, antiaging and self-improvement. At the same time, traditional retail has struggled so experiential service — I think landlords love it because you drive foot traffic and repeat business."