If you haven’t heard of Amy Pham, you likely will soon. The DJ-turned-fashion-and-beauty-influencer, known to her 500,000 Instagram followers as @iamamypham, just signed a deal to be one of five hosts for MTV’s revival of "TRL," set to air this fall.

In the meantime, Pham, who has partnered with beauty brands such Cover Girl, Maybelline and Smashbox, is gearing up for Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles, held Aug. 12 and 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Pham is a Beautycon Brand Ambassador, which means she’ll be covering the megaevent on her social channels.