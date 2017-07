Cover Girl is getting a boost in the lip department, thanks to influencer Jazmina Daniel.

Known on Instagram as @missjazminad to her 1.2 million followers, Daniel has been chosen as a member of the Coty Inc.-owned brand's Cover Girl Collective, a group of influencers that includes male makeup artist James Charles and Nura Afia, an American beauty vlogger who wears a hijab . She’s been tasked with conceiving new creative content around Cover Girl lip products to use on social media and she’ll also play a hand in product and campaign development.