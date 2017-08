As a celebrity colorist, Justin Anderson has plenty of content to feed to his 80,000 Instagram followers. Known in L.A. as “the blonde guy,” Anderson regularly tones the hair of stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus. And now he has a new home base: DPHue House, a West Hollywood bungalow-turned-invitation-only-salon opened by the hair color and care brand, for which Anderson serves as creative director.

More of a Coachella VIP-style hangout than salon, the house serves as Anderson’s one-chair space to work on his celebrity clients and influencers. The idea is that once they’re in the house, the content will flow naturally — spurred in part by the bungalow’s hip furnishings — and DPHue will up its social media engagement organically.