MILAN — Italian color cosmetics supplier Intercos Group has signed a preliminary agreement to buy skin, hair and body care manufacturer Cosmint Group, which is owned by the Masu family.

The deal between Intercos and Cosmint will create one of the largest B2B beauty groups worldwide, counting 15 factories and 11 research centers across Europe, Asia and America, employing around 5,000 people globally, of which 4,000 will be at Intercos.