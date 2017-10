International Flavors & Fragrances is commissioning a new fragrance ingredients plant in Jiande, China. The 165,000-square-meters facility is meant to further the company’s commitment to the Zhejiang Province region and its global presence.“IFF has a legacy of innovation and excellence in fragrance ingredients,” said Andreas Fibig, chairman and chief executive officer of IFF, in a statement. “The long-planned investment underscores our continued commitment to providing our customers with the best possible products and services.”The new plant will also further the company’s sustainability goals by minimizing environmental impact. The facility was designed to have low water consumption during production, being mindful of the region’s growing population and commitment to conserving water. An odor abatement system will also be in place to ensure environmental compliance.The company believes that through these measures the plant will be one of IFF’s most resource-efficient manufacturing locations globally."We are proud of our 50-year history in the region, of contributing to our communities and creating outstanding fragrance ingredients that are indispensable to the industry,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, group president of fragrances at IFF. “The commissioning of the Jiande plant opens an exciting new chapter in our history in China and we look forward to a successful and sustainable future with our partners and people."The existing ingredients plant in China will become a center for training approximately 100 Chinese employees in production skills, safety best practices and sustainability, among other things.