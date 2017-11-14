PARIS – Interparfums SA expects another year of double-digit growth in 2017.The Paris-based subsidiary of Interparfums Inc., of New York, on Tuesday maintained projections for consolidated revenues, which are anticipated to reach 400 million euros to 405 million euros this year. Operating margin, meanwhile, is on track to hit 13 percent to 13.5 percent, the company said.Philippe Benacin, Interparfums SA chairman and chief executive officer, said that 2017 will be the “third consecutive year of more than 10 percent growth, a performance reflecting, among other factors, a balanced mix in our business between established lines and launches.”A successful introduction this year was Mademoiselle Rochas, and Coach confirmed its success in the fragrance arena, bolstered by the introduction of the label’s men’s scent in the fall, according to Interparfums.Benacin said that the company’s sales gains in 2018 will remain “moderate, at around 5 percent, as we intentionally focus on flanker launches in order to offer us a short breather that is indispensable for the consolidation of existing lines.”In 2018, the group’s revenues should be 420 million euros to 425 million euros, and its operating margin is expected to remain somewhere between 13 percent and 13.5 percent “as robust media investments are to be maintained, assuming exchange rates remain at current levels,” the company said.Alongside Mademoiselle Rochas’ ongoing rollout next year, there will be flanker introductions for Jimmy Choo, Lanvin and Coach, plus the launch of Dance with Repetto in France.Benacin said there should be a renewed acceleration of growth for Interparfums SA in 2019 and 2020, spurred by major projects from the company’s main brands: Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Lanvin, Coach and Rochas.