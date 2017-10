PARIS — Interparfums SA upgraded its full-year sales guidance slightly on the back of strong third-quarter results.Revenues for the Paris-based subsidiary of Interparfums Inc., of New York, rose 4 percent to 114.6 million euros in the three months ended Sept. 30. At constant exchange rates, sales in the period grew 5 percent.“Based on the good level of business activity in the 2017 third quarter, consolidated revenue is expected to reach 400 million euros to 405 million euros for the full year,” the company said early on Wednesday morning.In late July, Interparfums SA had raised its guidance for 2017 to 400 million euros, up from the 385 million euro to 390 million euro range it had previously announced.In the third quarter, perfume brands such as Montblanc, Coach, Rochas and Boucheron notched up gains.Consolidated sales in the first nine months of this year for the group were 324 million euros, up 18.7 percent in reported terms and 18.8 percent on a constant exchange basis.Montblanc revenues increased 5.1 percent to 88.8 million euros, with its fragrances consolidating their positions this year after their sales grew more than 20 percent in 2016.Jimmy Choo L’Eau and Jimmy Choo Man Ice helped push Jimmy Choo’s revenues up 24 percent to 78.6 million euros.Lanvin fragrance sales were back to black, up 14.4 percent to 47 million euros, spurred by the launches of Modern Princess and the ongoing strength of Eclat d’Arpège.Sales for Interparfums SA gained 17 percent in North America, 40 percent in South America, 32 percent in Eastern Europe and 29 percent in the Middle East in the nine months.“In Western Europe, slower growth reflects the high comparison base from the Montblanc Legend Spirit line’s launch in the 2016 first half,” the company said.