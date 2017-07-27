PARIS — Interparfums SA’s first-half sales in 2017 rose 29 percent, bolstered by organic gains from existing fragrance lines and numerous recent well-received perfume launches, including Coach, Mademoiselle Rochas, Jimmy Choo L’Eau, Jimmy Choo Man Ice and Lanvin Modern Princess.

Consolidated sales in the six months ended June 30 for the Paris-based subsidiary of Interparfums Inc., of New York, reached 209.3 million euros. At constant exchange rates, the revenues advanced 27.5 percent.